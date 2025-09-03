Jalal-Abad Mayor comments on renaming city to Manas

Jalal-Abad Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov commented on his proposal to rename the city to 24.kg news agency.

«As everyone knows, Jalal-Abad is one of the oldest cities. Its current name is based on the legend of Jalal ad-Din, who treated people with water and mud from Shor-Bulak spring. According to one version, this name remained on the lips of the people. My initiative was approved by the City Council. This is not only my opinion, it was a proposal from the people. And the name Manas, I think, does not require much explanation, since Manas is our great history,» he emphasized.

Other options for a new name for the city were considered. But Manas was chosen unanimously.

Now the City Council will submit this proposal to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region, and then to the Parliament.