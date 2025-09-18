SCNS Chairman on renaming Jalal-Abad and possible capital relocation

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev commented on the renaming of Jalal-Abad city to Manas.

He noted that he decided not to voice his opinion until the President signs the law and the city is actually renamed.

He admitted that the idea originally came from him, though there were also proposals from the public.

«To be honest, I can say that it was my idea to rename Jalal-Abad to Manas. There were also suggestions from the people. Some people in Jalal-Abad and other cities are offended, and to be honest, I am too. We were born in this city, grew up there, our relatives live there, and we got used to this name. But I’m proud that this is now the city of Manas. We’ll get used to this name. Some say Talas should have been renamed, but Manas doesn’t belong to the Talas people; it belongs to all Kyrgyz. It is the spirit of the Kyrgyz, their future, and their history,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that cities named Jalal-Abad exist in Indonesia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, but Manas will only be in Kyrgyzstan.

The SCNS also answered a question whether the issue of moving the capital to Manas was being considered.

«So far, there are no such thoughts among the leadership or other politicians. But it would be great if the city of Manas were called the capital. This decision must be made by the people. Politicians, the leadership, or a group of people cannot make such a decision. A referendum must be held. Such an issue is not on the agenda. But if such a question is raised, the people must decide,» he noted.

Kamchybek Tashiev added that the region will remain Jalal-Abad region. Speaking about the development of the city and region, he praised the work of the mayor and presidential envoy, noting that in five years, the mayor of the former Jalal-Abad has remained unchanged, and the presidential envoy has changed only once, while in other cities and regions, leaders change every year. He urged people not to envy Jalal-Abad region, but to view it as an example of good work.

On September 17, President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas.» The document will come into force in ten days after its official publication.