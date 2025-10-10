12:56
New entrance stele installed in Manas city

A new main entrance stele featuring the updated name of the regional center has been installed in the city of Manas. The previous inscription «Jalal-Abad» has now been replaced with the city’s new name.

According to local authorities, the dismantling of the old structure and installation of the new one were completed in recent days. The stele has become a symbol of the city’s official renaming — Jalal-Abad was officially renamed to Manas on September 27.

A video shared on social media shows workers finishing the installation of the updated structure, with the word «Manas» standing out against the cityscape.
