Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved a bill to rename the city of Jalal-Abad to Manas. The decision was adopted today, September 10, at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh, with lawmakers passing the draft law in all three readings.

The bill was presented by Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, head of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs.

MP Mirgul Temirbaeva suggested that after the renaming, a monument to Manas should be erected. «Currently, all monuments symbolize Manas as a warrior on horseback. Young people may have the wrong image. It is necessary to create a new image of Manas as a fair ruler on the throne, not on horseback,» she added.

MP Mirlan Samyikozho congratulated the residents of Jalal-Abad on renaming the city to Manas. He emphasized that the renaming carries responsibility for the residents:

«At the same time, Jalal-Abad residents should feel responsible. There should be no news on the Internet about Manas prostitutes, Manas corrupt officials, Manas rapists in the future. Citizens should be exemplary and raise the authority of Manas even more.»

The draft law was developed with the aim of strengthening the national ideology and naming the city after the great Manas — a historical figure and national hero, defender of the Kyrgyz people. The initiative came from the city residents and was supported by the City Council, as well as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region.

According to the bill, the costs of renaming will be approximately 15 million soms.

The population of Jalal-Abad exceeds 186,400 people, and the General Plan with amendments was approved in 2023.

All expenses will be covered by the local budget. The adoption of the law will not require additional costs from the republican budget. According to the authors of the initiative, the renaming will not entail negative social, economic, legal, environmental or corruption consequences.

Earlier, the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh approved the bill on renaming Jalal-Abad in three readings at once. 81 MPs voted for it, no one voted against. A total of 86 MPs were registered.