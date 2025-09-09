17:30
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

Renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas estimated to cost 15 million soms

According to the draft law on renaming the city of Jalal-Abad to Manas, the expenses are estimated at 15 million soms, the explanatory note to the document states.

The bill was developed to strengthen national ideology by giving the city the name of the legendary Manas — a historic figure and folk hero who defended the Kyrgyz people. The initiative originated from local residents and was supported by the City Council as well as the Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad region.

Jalal-Abad has a population of more than 186,400 people, and its updated General Development Plan was approved in 2023.

All expenses related to the renaming will be covered by the local budget, with no additional costs required from the national budget.

The authors of the initiative stress that the renaming will not result in negative social, economic, legal, environmental, or corruption-related consequences.

Today, the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues, and Regulations approved the draft law in all three readings.
link: https://24.kg/english/342847/
views: 55
Print
Related
Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in three readings
Bill on renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas submitted for public discussion
Jalal-Abad Mayor comments on renaming city to Manas
Jalal-Abad Mayor proposes renaming city
Kamchybek Tashiev orders to develop new General Plan for Jalal-Abad
Jalal-Abad celebrates 34th anniversary of independence. Photo report
Schools, residential complex, FC: What Sadyr Japarov opened in Jalal-Abad
100 residential houses to be demolished in Jalal-Abad for mortgage construction
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
Jalal-Abad preparing to celebrate Independence Day
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
17:13
Renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas estimated to cost 15 million soms Renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas estimated to cost 15 mi...
16:34
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
16:26
41 tourist sites opened in Kyrgyzstan, 22 more being prepared for launch
15:05
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan amends rules for contract military service
14:49
2.5 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu