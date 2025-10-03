17:29
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

40 streets in Manas planned to be named after epic hero's companions

The City Hall of Manas plans to name 40 streets after the legendary warriors (kyrk choro) of the epic hero. The municipality’s press secretary Kabylbek Kochkonbai uulu reported, citing Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov.

According to city officials, this initiative will be an important step in preserving historical memory and popularizing the Manas epic among the younger generation.

According to manaschi Sagymbai Orozbakov, the number of Manas’s companions was greater than 40, but 40 was symbolic—it refers to the number of Kyrgyz tribes, which formed the basis of the epic tradition.

On September 27, 2025, Jalal-Abad city was officially renamed to Manas. The new symbols and street renaming will be part of the development of its cultural identity.
link: https://24.kg/english/345923/
views: 129
Print
Related
SCNS Chairman on renaming Jalal-Abad and possible capital relocation
Sadyr Japarov signs law renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas
Center for Study of Religious Situation renamed by presidential decree
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves bill to rename Jalal-Abad to Manas
Renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas estimated to cost 15 million soms
Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in three readings
Bill on renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas submitted for public discussion
Jalal-Abad Mayor comments on renaming city to Manas
Jalal-Abad Mayor proposes renaming city
Major street renaming planned in Bishkek: What, where and when
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
3 October, Friday
17:12
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’...
17:04
Natural Resources Ministry steps up enforcement of mountain ecology rules
16:57
Over 40 money mules detained in Bishkek: Fraud schemes cause 15M soms in losses
16:49
Wastewater in Bishkek contaminated: Dangerous bacteria found in samples
16:38
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year