40 streets in Manas planned to be named after epic hero's companions

The City Hall of Manas plans to name 40 streets after the legendary warriors (kyrk choro) of the epic hero. The municipality’s press secretary Kabylbek Kochkonbai uulu reported, citing Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov.

According to city officials, this initiative will be an important step in preserving historical memory and popularizing the Manas epic among the younger generation.

According to manaschi Sagymbai Orozbakov, the number of Manas’s companions was greater than 40, but 40 was symbolic—it refers to the number of Kyrgyz tribes, which formed the basis of the epic tradition.

On September 27, 2025, Jalal-Abad city was officially renamed to Manas. The new symbols and street renaming will be part of the development of its cultural identity.