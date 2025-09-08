11:36
Bill on renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas submitted for public discussion

A bill proposing to rename the city of Jalal-Abad to Manas has been submitted for public discussion. The initiative was put forward by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was developed with the aim of renaming Jalal-Abad after Manas.

«The bill is aimed at strengthening national ideology by giving the city of Jalal-Abad the name of the great Manas — a historical figure, national hero, and defender of the Kyrgyz people from various invasions. The initiative is based on an appeal from local residents and takes into account ongoing changes in the city, serving as an example for future generations,» the explanatory note states.

According to the bill’s authors, the city’s population now exceeds 186,400 people. The updated master plan of Jalal-Abad was approved in 2023. The renaming issue was considered and approved during meetings with local residents.

Deputies of the City Council also adopted the relevant decision, while the proposal received support from the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region.

On September 5, 2025, the issue of renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas was further reviewed and approved at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Administrative-Territorial Structure and Geographical Names under the Cabinet of Ministers.
