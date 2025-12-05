15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Tynchtyk Subankulov appointed head of SCNS Department for Jalal-Abad region

Personnel changes have occurred at the Main Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Jalal-Abad region. Tynchtyk Subankulov has been appointed head of the department, the SCNS press center reported.

He previously held the position of first deputy head of the department. The appointment follows the transfer of the previous head, Kanybek Dosmambetov, to another position.

The ceremony introducing the new head was attended by Nurlan Ermatov, First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Jalal-Abad region, and representatives of the regional leadership.
link: https://24.kg/english/353589/
views: 51
Print
Related
Elizar Smanov appointed Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region
Mirlanbek Kazybai uulu appointed Deputy Mayor of Osh city
Kurvanbek Avazov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Arslan Koichiev appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
Nazira Aaly kyzy appointed President of Manas National Academy
State Property Management Agency has new director
Head of Nookat district appointed
Bakytbek Suyunbaev appointed new head of Manas district
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
15:24
Tynchtyk Subankulov appointed head of SCNS Department for Jalal-Abad region Tynchtyk Subankulov appointed head of SCNS Department f...
14:42
Digital AI avatar in Kyrgyz language with animation presented
14:01
40-story buildings from State Mortgage Company to be earthquake-resistant
13:53
Experts create unified map of Turkic states
13:43
Cabinet approves requirements for safety and quality of AI systems