Tynchtyk Subankulov appointed head of SCNS Department for Jalal-Abad region

Personnel changes have occurred at the Main Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Jalal-Abad region. Tynchtyk Subankulov has been appointed head of the department, the SCNS press center reported.

He previously held the position of first deputy head of the department. The appointment follows the transfer of the previous head, Kanybek Dosmambetov, to another position.

The ceremony introducing the new head was attended by Nurlan Ermatov, First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Jalal-Abad region, and representatives of the regional leadership.