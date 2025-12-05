12:25
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a government resolution regulating passenger transportation by motor vehicles. The document was issued to ensure the conditions necessary for taxi drivers to obtain licenses.

Under the amendment, the date on which mandatory licensing requirements come into force has been moved from December 1, 2025 to February 1, 2026.

The change concerns Clause 194 of the passenger transportation regulations.

The resolution is subject to official publication and entered into force on December 1 of this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/353549/
