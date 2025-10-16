Cabinet of Ministers imposes moratorium on licensing private driving schools

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a resolution «On the introduction of a temporary ban on licensing educational activities related to the training and retraining of drivers.» The Cabinet of Ministers’ website says.

It is noted that these measures have been adopted to improve the quality of driver training and retraining.

The moratorium will be in effect from October 20, 2025 to December 31, 2027. The ban does not apply to re-licensing, duplicate issuances, suspensions, renewals, terminations, or revocations.

Furthermore, according to the resolution, the temporary ban does not apply to public educational institutions.