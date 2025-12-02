10:38
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools

Starting December 8, 2025, all applications and documents required to obtain a license for private primary, basic, and general secondary schools must be submitted exclusively through the automated «Licensing» system.

According to the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, paper documents will no longer be accepted after 6 p.m. on December 5, 2025.

The new procedure is being implemented as part of the government’s accelerator program aimed at digital transformation and simplifying the licensing process.

Application portal: https://license.edu.gov.kg/
link: https://24.kg/english/353094/
views: 125
