Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service

The Osh City Hall received 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service. Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev announced.

According to him, the taxi service will be launched in the coming days and will begin providing services at affordable rates.

«We plan to earn 2,000 soms per day from each car. Thus, from ten taxis we will receive a profit of 20,000 soms, from 50 cars — 100,000 soms. We are going to increase the number of taxis to 100-200,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said.

He added that each electric car is equipped with a GPS navigator and a camera to track its location.

It was reported earlier that a municipal enterprise Osh Taxi will be established in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. The mayor reported that 50 electric crossover vehicles will be delivered to Osh by August 5, which will make up the taxi fleet of the new enterprise.