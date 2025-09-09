Kyrgyz authorities simplify licensing for pawnshops, casinos, crypto exchanges

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several resolutions related to licensing and permitting procedures across various sectors.

According to the government, the changes aim to reduce bureaucratic burdens on businesses and improve the efficiency of public administration.

In particular:

Requirements for obtaining qualification certificates in the securities market have been simplified;

Minimum conditions for pawnshop operations have been clarified (for example, accepting large items as collateral now requires premises of at least 100 square meters);

Documentation requirements for licensing gambling businesses and virtual assets (crypto exchanges, cryptocurrency mining, exchange offices) have been relaxed;

Some documents can now be submitted electronically without mandatory notarization;

Rules for recognizing international auditor and accountant certificates have been updated.

The new changes will take effect in 10 days.