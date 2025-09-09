14:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyz authorities simplify licensing for pawnshops, casinos, crypto exchanges

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several resolutions related to licensing and permitting procedures across various sectors.

According to the government, the changes aim to reduce bureaucratic burdens on businesses and improve the efficiency of public administration.

In particular:

  • Requirements for obtaining qualification certificates in the securities market have been simplified;
  • Minimum conditions for pawnshop operations have been clarified (for example, accepting large items as collateral now requires premises of at least 100 square meters);
  • Documentation requirements for licensing gambling businesses and virtual assets (crypto exchanges, cryptocurrency mining, exchange offices) have been relaxed;
  • Some documents can now be submitted electronically without mandatory notarization;
  • Rules for recognizing international auditor and accountant certificates have been updated.

The new changes will take effect in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/342810/
views: 67
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan simplifies licensing procedure for private schools
Authorities to simplify licensing of private schools — 100-day reform launched
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Procedure for licensing educational activities changed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for educational activities licensing
National Bank proposes to introduce licensing for mobile operators
Kyrgyzstan to introduce licensing of educational activities by 2021
Kyrgyzstan – 6th in world in subsoil use licensing
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
14:14
Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in three readings Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in t...
14:05
Kyrgyz authorities simplify licensing for pawnshops, casinos, crypto exchanges
14:00
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
13:50
Mineral water production increases 3.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
13:46
Snow leopard officially declared national symbol of Kyrgyzstan