Right-hand drive vehicles barred from obtaining taxi license in Kyrgyzstan

A law will come into force in Kyrgyzstan on August 22, 2025, which requires all taxi drivers to have a special license. Right-hand drive vehicles will not be able to obtain such work permit. The head of the Department for Licensing of Transport Activities and Technical Supervision of the Main Traffic Safety Department Nurdin Sambaev announced at a press conference.

«The document provides for the mandatory presence of a license for all drivers engaged in passenger transportation. I would like to note that the vehicle must not have right-hand steering. Such cars are barred from licensing,» Nurdin Sambaev emphasized.

According to data for 2024, at least 1,506 road accidents occurred due to the fault of right-hand drive cars. As a result, 143 people died, more than 2,200 were injured. This became one of the reasons for restricting the admission of such cars to work as taxis.

The cost of the license will be 500 soms for individuals and 1,000 soms for legal entities.

Fines for lack of the license: For individuals — 7,500 soms.

For legal entities — 23,000 soms.

The Main Traffic Safety Department warns that large-scale raids will be conducted until December 1 to identify violations. Their main goal is to ensure the safety of passengers.

The license assumes that the driver has passed a medical examination, the vehicle is in good technical condition, and that transportation is carried out through officially registered companies.