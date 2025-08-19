15:39
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Right-hand drive vehicles barred from obtaining taxi license in Kyrgyzstan

A law will come into force in Kyrgyzstan on August 22, 2025, which requires all taxi drivers to have a special license. Right-hand drive vehicles will not be able to obtain such work permit. The head of the Department for Licensing of Transport Activities and Technical Supervision of the Main Traffic Safety Department Nurdin Sambaev announced at a press conference.

«The document provides for the mandatory presence of a license for all drivers engaged in passenger transportation. I would like to note that the vehicle must not have right-hand steering. Such cars are barred from licensing,» Nurdin Sambaev emphasized.

According to data for 2024, at least 1,506 road accidents occurred due to the fault of right-hand drive cars. As a result, 143 people died, more than 2,200 were injured. This became one of the reasons for restricting the admission of such cars to work as taxis.

The cost of the license will be 500 soms for individuals and 1,000 soms for legal entities.

Fines for lack of the license:

  • For individuals — 7,500 soms.
  • For legal entities — 23,000 soms.

The Main Traffic Safety Department warns that large-scale raids will be conducted until December 1 to identify violations. Their main goal is to ensure the safety of passengers.

The license assumes that the driver has passed a medical examination, the vehicle is in good technical condition, and that transportation is carried out through officially registered companies.
link: https://24.kg/english/340185/
views: 177
Print
Related
Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides to regulate work of taxis
Kyrgyzstan adds Yandex.Taxi to register of monopolists
Bishkek City Hall launches ECO TAXI
Drivers protest against ban on right-hand drive taxis in Bishkek
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects draft law on taxi licensing
Taxi drivers working without license to be fined in Kyrgyzstan
Introduction of licensing of passenger taxis planned in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
15:20
Digitalization speeds up work of courts in Kyrgyzstan — Ayaz Baetov Digitalization speeds up work of courts in Kyrgyzstan...
15:06
Gas leak in GUM shopping center, building cordoned off
14:32
Right-hand drive vehicles barred from obtaining taxi license in Kyrgyzstan
13:54
System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan now allowed to treat cancer patients