15:04
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

Municipal taxi service of Osh starts working in test mode

The municipal taxi service of Osh city started working in test mode on August 27. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

So far, five cars have been put on the road, and they will operate free of charge for one week.

According to a City Hall representative, 10 new cars will be added to the fleet each day, bringing the total number to 50 vehicles. The municipality also plans to purchase additional cars in the future. Currently, three service categories are available: VIP, comfort, and economy.

Taxi drivers have been urged by the City Hall to dress neatly. VIP taxi drivers, in particular, were advised to wear white shirts, maintain a tidy appearance, and keep their cars clean with a pleasant scent inside.
link: https://24.kg/english/341317/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kurmanjan Datka Street in Osh city opened for traffic
Diplomatic quarter to be built in Osh city
New six-lane road planned to be built in Osh city
Right-hand drive vehicles barred from obtaining taxi license in Kyrgyzstan
Well-known Teshik-Tash market in Osh to be moved outside the city
Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service
More than 20 billion soms allocated for development of Osh city
Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city
Garages on 2.5 hectares of land dismantled in Osh city for park construction
More than 150 traders from Kelechek market receive places in new complex
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
14:26
Senior inspector of Batken customs detained for bribery Senior inspector of Batken customs detained for bribery
14:20
More than 500 Kyrgyz civil servants to be sent to China for training
14:11
Asphalt paving on Sokuluk — Aral road completed
13:59
Municipal taxi service of Osh starts working in test mode
12:59
“Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov held in Bishkek