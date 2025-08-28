Municipal taxi service of Osh starts working in test mode

The municipal taxi service of Osh city started working in test mode on August 27. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

So far, five cars have been put on the road, and they will operate free of charge for one week.

According to a City Hall representative, 10 new cars will be added to the fleet each day, bringing the total number to 50 vehicles. The municipality also plans to purchase additional cars in the future. Currently, three service categories are available: VIP, comfort, and economy.

Taxi drivers have been urged by the City Hall to dress neatly. VIP taxi drivers, in particular, were advised to wear white shirts, maintain a tidy appearance, and keep their cars clean with a pleasant scent inside.