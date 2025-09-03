11:04
Kyrgyzstan simplifies licensing procedure for private schools

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan is working to simplify the licensing procedure for private schools.

According to the press service of the ministry, under the new rules, the period for reviewing applications for a license has been reduced from 30 to 20 days. The commission’s visit for pre-licensing inspection and the activities of the licensing council have been canceled. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Health are reducing the time for issuing conclusions, and the Ministry of Digital Development is developing an automated licensing system.

«Now, if all the necessary documents are available, obtaining a license will be easier and faster. A private school can be opened by contacting the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the regions and the territorial education authorities at the location of the future educational institution. Specialists will provide advisory support and explain in detail the procedure for obtaining a license,» the Ministry of Education added.

Officials call on entrepreneurs, investors and public organizations to more actively participate in the development of private education.

According to the ministry, there are 224 private schools operating in the republic; in the 2024/2025 academic year there were 204 of them.
