Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 50 percent

Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan has reached 50 percent, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, in the 2024/25 academic year, the share of children enrolled in all types and forms of preschool education, including pre-primary preparation, amounted to 44.3 percent. The goal is to raise this figure to 60 percent in the coming years.

The ministry noted that in 2025, 25 kindergarten buildings that had been illegally privatized were returned to their intended purpose.

Work has been completed on establishing 560 preschool educational organizations, including 500 short-stay kindergartens and 60 development centers across the regions.

The Ministry of Education added that a modern digital infrastructure has been introduced into the education system, integrating key government services into a single ecosystem.

Bilim portal is a modern digital platform that provides centralized and convenient access to all major government services in the education sector. The portal now enables online registration for schools, kindergartens, and vocational lyceums, as well as licensing procedures for private educational institutions and other state services in the field of education. Users can submit applications remotely and track their status.

The portal is available at bilim.gov.kg.