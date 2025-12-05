12:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 50 percent

Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan has reached 50 percent, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, in the 2024/25 academic year, the share of children enrolled in all types and forms of preschool education, including pre-primary preparation, amounted to 44.3 percent. The goal is to raise this figure to 60 percent in the coming years.

The ministry noted that in 2025, 25 kindergarten buildings that had been illegally privatized were returned to their intended purpose.

Work has been completed on establishing 560 preschool educational organizations, including 500 short-stay kindergartens and 60 development centers across the regions.

The Ministry of Education added that a modern digital infrastructure has been introduced into the education system, integrating key government services into a single ecosystem.

Bilim portal is a modern digital platform that provides centralized and convenient access to all major government services in the education sector. The portal now enables online registration for schools, kindergartens, and vocational lyceums, as well as licensing procedures for private educational institutions and other state services in the field of education. Users can submit applications remotely and track their status.

The portal is available at bilim.gov.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/353540/
views: 176
Print
Related
Over 650 schools implement inclusive practices in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan grants special status to Public Administration Academy
About 60% of working-age population in Kyrgyzstan lacks professional education
First Department of Inclusive Education in Central Asia opened at BSU
State to take full control over medical education and science in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Chairman attends opening of children's creativity center in Manas city
Schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are 71 percent supplied with coal
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
12:07
40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026 40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State...
11:54
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
11:44
Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system
11:35
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
11:29
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek