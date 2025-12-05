10:51
Flag of World Nomad Games raised on Africa’s highest peak — Kilimanjaro

Eduard Kubatov, head of the Mountaineering Federation of Kyrgyzstan, has raised the flag of the 6th World Nomad Games atop Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, Secretariat of the World Nomad Games (WNG) reported.

Kubatov posted photos on social media, noting that the Games will be the most important event for Kyrgyzstan next year. He also raised the national flag of the Kyrgyz Republic on Kilimanjaro.

Mount Kilimanjaro is 5,895 meters above sea level.

The 6th World Nomad Games will take place from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the official opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek, while the competitions and closing ceremony will take place in Issyk-Kul region. Guests from 89 countries are expected to arrive.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.
