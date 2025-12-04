Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals

As part of the official delegation’s working visit to the United Kingdom, a bilateral meeting was held between Nurbek Tashbekov, head of the Department for Political and Economic Studies of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, and UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The visit is timed to Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 forum, held within the framework of annual London Mining Week.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom, prospects for expanding mutual investment, strengthening business ties, and developing joint projects.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the United Kingdom. The document provides for cooperation in geological exploration, the adoption of high environmental, social and governance standards, the development of business connections, and the exchange of expertise.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet, the signing of the memorandum creates a new platform for deepening Kyrgyz-British relations, promotes the expansion of economic partnership, and opens additional opportunities for attracting investment into projects related to critical minerals.