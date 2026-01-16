19:25
Kyrgyzstan and the UK discuss joint projects in various fields

Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom discussed joint projects in various fields. The issues were addressed during a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic Nicholas Bowler.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the diplomats discussed a wide range of bilateral issues. They paid particular attention to the implementation of joint projects in the following areas:

  • economy and trade;
  • investment;
  • mining;
  • transport sector.

In particular, the sides considered opportunities for cooperation through the UK Export Finance (UKEF) agency.

Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom expressed support for maintaining an active political dialogue. Meder Abakirov and Nicholas Bowler agreed to continue joint efforts to organize high-level reciprocal visits aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan — the UK cooperation.
