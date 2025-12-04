Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek

The photo exhibition Valley of Winds will be held at the National History Museum in Bishkek from December 4 to December 28. The event is organized with the support of the Embassy of France in Kyrgyzstan and the Goethe-Institut in the Kyrgyz Republic as a joint initiative of the German-French Cultural Institute.
The photographs were taken by three young residents of Batken region — Nazbiyka, Sarvinoz and Sirena — together with artist Danil Usmanov as part of a four-month artistic experiment carried out under the regional project Solitude: Loneliness & Freedom.
Each image is described by the organizers as vivid, expressive and deeply emotional — a reflection of how children see the world when adults do not interfere.
«We invite you to the exhibition titled ‘Valley of Winds’,» the organizers said.