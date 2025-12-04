16:01
Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek

The photo exhibition Valley of Winds will be held at the National History Museum in Bishkek from December 4 to December 28. The event is organized with the support of the Embassy of France in Kyrgyzstan and the Goethe-Institut in the Kyrgyz Republic as a joint initiative of the German-French Cultural Institute.

The photographs were taken by three young residents of Batken region — Nazbiyka, Sarvinoz and Sirena — together with artist Danil Usmanov as part of a four-month artistic experiment carried out under the regional project Solitude: Loneliness & Freedom.

The children were given disposable cameras without any visual prompts, allowing them to freely capture their daily lives, family moments and the atmosphere of their native village.

Each image is described by the organizers as vivid, expressive and deeply emotional — a reflection of how children see the world when adults do not interfere.

«We invite you to the exhibition titled ‘Valley of Winds’,» the organizers said.
