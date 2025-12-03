Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region

The President of Kyrgyzstan has appointed Amankan Kenzhebaev as Presidential Envoy to Osh region. The corresponding decree was signed today, December 3.

Amankan Kenzhebaev is a statesman and public figure, born in 1967 in Chui region. He worked in agriculture, headed Sokuluk district, and was later elected to the 7th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) and served as chairman of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, water resources, and ecology. He is known for his active position on land relations and regional development. On December 3, he was appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region.