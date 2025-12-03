Shainazarov: CEC, Interior Ministry will review violations at polling stations

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC), Tynchtyk Shainazarov, made statements regarding reports on social media about violations during the parliamentary elections.

According to the CEC press service, the election was organized with maximum transparency and in accordance with the law.

«The state did not use administrative resources to support or hinder any candidate. On the contrary, we demanded that civil servants completely refrain from interfering in campaign activities. For the first time in Kyrgyzstan, a new system—remote voting—was successfully implemented, ensuring every voter had the opportunity to participate. Voting concluded at 8 p.m., and preliminary results were published by 8:01 p.m. The entire process was broadcast live under the joint supervision of the public, ensuring its complete transparency,» the statement reads.

Shaynazarov stressed that despite all efforts to ensure transparency, the CEC cannot ignore incoming information and video materials related to vote-buying, vote-selling, and the involvement of certain candidates in such activities.

«We see that such data is actively spreading on social media. Many of these materials are already in the possession of the CEC and the Interior Ministry. Some information is being promptly collected from open sources, and the commission immediately begins verifying it. We hear the calls for swift action circulating on social media and understand your concerns. The CEC will thoroughly examine all submitted materials. Within 2–3 days, all reported violations at polling stations — including the widely discussed constituency No. 13 — will be reviewed, and decisions will be made strictly in accordance with the law. Our priority is to issue fair and well-founded rulings to maintain trust in the electoral system and protect the state’s reputation,» he said, urging citizens to remain calm and refrain from premature conclusions.