Nearly 1.6 billion soms: CEC discloses candidates' election expenses

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) presented data on the campaign financing of participants in the early parliamentary elections.

According to the CEC’s control and audit group, candidates in multi-mandate constituencies and Yntymak political party, which nominated nine candidates, opened 510 special accounts at Eldik Bank and Aiyl Bank.

The commission reported that the automated Financial Transparency system is used to ensure transparency. It receives information from banks via Tunduk and displays receipts and expenditures in real time on the CEC website.

Receipts exceeded 1.7 billion soms.

According to data as of November 29, at least 1,791 billion soms had been deposited into special accounts of election funds, including:

candidates’ own funds — 1,092 billion soms;

party funds — 3,797 million;

voluntary donations from individuals — 659,063 million;

donations from legal entities — 13,208 million.

Refunds of erroneously deposited funds amounted to 22,079 million soms. At least 1,582 billion soms were spent. During the campaign, candidates and the party allocated 1,582 billion soms for expenses.

Funds were used for:

election fees — 147.08 million soms;

state and municipal services — 11,875 million;

various services, including communications, rent, fuel, lubricants, and salaries of electioneerers, observers, and headquarters staff — 1,134 billion;

production and distribution of campaign materials — 230.7 million, of which 8.9 million — for materials adapted for people with disabilities;

other expenses — 42.38 million.

Refunds of incorrectly made payments during spending amounted to 15,931 million soms. The balance of funds in accounts is 209.2 million.

The CEC emphasized that the receipts and expenditures of the election funds of all candidates do not exceed the statutory limits of 20 million soms per candidate.

Candidate contributions — 147 million soms.

The Central Election Commission’s deposit account received 147.08 million soms in election contributions, including:

from 478 self-nominated candidates — 143.4 million soms;

from 14 candidates with disabilities of the first and second groups — 0.7 million;

from four candidates with disabilities of the third group — 0.28 million;

from nine Yntymak party candidates — 2.7 million.

These funds will be transferred to the republican budget.