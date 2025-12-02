Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet approves project

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the construction and maintenance of a new toll Eastern bypass road in Bishkek. The project will be implemented in a «project sandbox» format, which will help speed up procedures and test new models of public—private partnership.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Chui region, and the Bishkek City Hall will act as state partners.

To implement the project, the agencies must select and register land plots totaling 79.8 hectares, transform them if necessary, and complete all related procedures.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture has been instructed to conduct an archaeological assessment of the site, while the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Natural Resources are responsible for ensuring construction and environmental approvals. Construction will be provided with quarry materials, which will be allocated in accordance with established procedures.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days. The document was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.