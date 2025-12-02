10:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.13
English

Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet approves project

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the construction and maintenance of a new toll Eastern bypass road in Bishkek. The project will be implemented in a «project sandbox» format, which will help speed up procedures and test new models of public—private partnership.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Chui region, and the Bishkek City Hall will act as state partners.

To implement the project, the agencies must select and register land plots totaling 79.8 hectares, transform them if necessary, and complete all related procedures.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture has been instructed to conduct an archaeological assessment of the site, while the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Natural Resources are responsible for ensuring construction and environmental approvals. Construction will be provided with quarry materials, which will be allocated in accordance with established procedures.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days. The document was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/353103/
views: 72
Print
Related
Asphalt paving of northern bypass road begins in Bishkek
Four two-level interchanges to be built on Bishkek’s Northern bypass road
Transport Ministry proposes to introduce toll for using tunnel at Kok-Art Pass
Reconstruction of bypass road: City Hall to demolish illegally built houses
Two more toll roads may appear in Kyrgyzstan
Six-lane bypass road: President instructs to determine general contractor
Bypass road in Bishkek to be made six-lane
Bypass road opened in Uzgen: President about importance of project
Deputies of Parliament inspect construction of bypass road in Uzgen
Uzgen bypass road - good example of PPP in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals
Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek
2 December, Tuesday
10:20
Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet approves project Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet appr...
10:12
Kazakhstan blocks entry of duck meat from Kyrgyzstan
10:05
Freight traffic increases by 11.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
09:49
Andijan declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026
09:39
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
1 December, Monday
21:26
Kurvanbek Avazov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
21:10
Arslan Koichiev appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
20:54
Several personnel changes announced in Kyrgyzstan