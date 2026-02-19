10:37
Bishkek Eastern bypass road: Two interchanges to be built in Chui region

Two interchanges with intersections are included in the Bishkek Eastern bypass road construction project. Sanzhar Zhantaev, First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region, said at a meeting of the Chui Regional State Administration on the 2025 results.

According to him, the interchanges will connect with Sukhe-Bator and Leo Tolstoy Streets in the capital.

At the end of December, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev launched the implementation of one of the key infrastructure projects: the construction of the eastern bypass road.

It was noted that the project includes the construction of five major interchanges, as well as an overpass bridge on the Kant side.

The new transport corridor will run through the eastern part of Bishkek, outside dense urban areas. The total length of the road will be 16 kilometers.

According to the presidential envoy, the Eastern bypass road will also pass through Kara-Zhygach aiyl okmotu of Alamedin district and will be connected to Akhunbaev Street.
