Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins in Cholpon-Ata

Construction of a new 14.5-kilometer bypass road has begun in Cholpon-Ata. It will run along the foothills of the mountains and will relieve congestion in the resort city’s center during the peak tourist season.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the project is being implemented on an accelerated schedule and is expected to be completed by September, in time for the World Nomad Games, which will be held this year on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

According to the ministry, the bypass road will be part of a new traffic pattern around the resort area.

The work includes pavement, base fill, drainage construction, slope stabilization, and installation of utility structures. The road is designed for year-round use.