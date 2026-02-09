13:08
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins in Cholpon-Ata

Construction of a new 14.5-kilometer bypass road has begun in Cholpon-Ata. It will run along the foothills of the mountains and will relieve congestion in the resort city’s center during the peak tourist season.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the project is being implemented on an accelerated schedule and is expected to be completed by September, in time for the World Nomad Games, which will be held this year on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

According to the ministry, the bypass road will be part of a new traffic pattern around the resort area.

The work includes pavement, base fill, drainage construction, slope stabilization, and installation of utility structures. The road is designed for year-round use.
link: https://24.kg/english/361136/
views: 160
Print
Related
Construction of Bishkek's Western bypass road: Memorandum signed
Construction of Eastern bypass road with overpass bridge launched in Bishkek
Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet approves project
Asphalt paving of northern bypass road begins in Bishkek
Four two-level interchanges to be built on Bishkek’s Northern bypass road
Central street in Cholpon-Ata city completely renovated
Reconstruction of bypass road: City Hall to demolish illegally built houses
Six-lane bypass road: President instructs to determine general contractor
Bypass road in Bishkek to be made six-lane
Bypass road opened in Uzgen: President about importance of project
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
12:46
Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian Championships Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian...
12:37
75 agricultural processing plants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
12:33
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan plans to fully concrete Big Chui Canal
12:22
Gorodok Energetikov in Bishkek to have no water on February 10
12:06
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises favorable conditions for doctors