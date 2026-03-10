21:30
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tolls for tunnels on two major roads

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved tolls for vehicles passing through key road tunnels in the country, the government’s press service reported.

The corresponding Resolution No. 134 was signed on February 25, 2026.

According to the document, the collected fees will be used for the maintenance, operation, and servicing of tunnel complexes on the strategic Bishkek—Osh road and the alternative North—South route.

The tolls for local drivers and citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union will vary depending on the route and vehicle category.

The following rates have been set for travel through tunnels on the main southern road:

  • 50 soms — passenger cars (M1)
  • 100 soms — minibuses (M2) and light trucks up to 3.5 tons (N1, T5)
  • 150 soms — buses (M3) and trucks 3.5–12 tons (N2)
  • 250 soms — heavy trucks over 12 tons (N3)
  • 500 soms — special machinery, combine harvesters, and oversized vehicles with trailers.

On the alternative North-South road, traveling through Kok-Art tunnel will be more expensive. The following rates apply:

  • 100 soms — passenger cars
  • 250 soms — M2, N1, T5 vehicles
  • 500 soms — buses and N2 trucks
  • 700 soms — heavy trucks (N3)
  • 1,000 soms — machinery with trailers, combine harvesters, and large tractors.

For vehicles with foreign registration plates and transit vehicles, uniform increased tariffs have been set in both directions:

  • 200 soms — passenger cars
  • 1,000 soms — minibuses and light trucks
  • 1,500 soms — trucks 3.5–12 tons
  • 3,000 soms — heavy trucks over 12 tons
  • 5,000 soms — special machinery and oversized trailers.

The introduction of tolls is expected to ensure stable financing for the maintenance and safe operation of tunnels along the country’s key transport routes.
