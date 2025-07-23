13:09
Four two-level interchanges to be built on Bishkek’s Northern bypass road

Reconstruction work is ongoing on the Northern bypass road in Bishkek, with the installation of upper beams for the first bridge currently underway. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bridge under construction is one of the key components of a two-level traffic interchange. To date, 10 beams have been installed — each weighing 100 tons and lifted into place using a specialized crane. In total, 50 reinforced concrete beams will be installed on this bridge. Alongside the bridge construction, earthworks and road widening are in progress. The road will have six lanes.

The Northern bypass road stretches a total of 33.4 kilometers. This year, asphalt is planned to be laid on 15 kilometers of the route. The project also includes the reconstruction of 6 kilometers of Almaty—Bishkek—Tashkent highway and 9.1 kilometers of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road section.

Four two-level interchanges are planned for construction along these 15 kilometers.
