Construction of Eastern bypass road with overpass bridge launched in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev has launched the implementation of one of the capital’s key infrastructure projects—the construction of Eastern bypass road. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The project includes the construction of five major traffic interchanges, as well as an overpass bridge on the Kant side.

The new transport corridor will run through the eastern part of Bishkek, outside densely built-up urban areas. The total length of the bypass road will be 16 kilometers.

The project also includes the construction and reconstruction of adjacent main roads, namely:

  • Leo Tolstoy Street — from Auezov Street to the Eastern bypass road (5.7 km);
  • Akhunbaev Street — from Auezov Street to Eastern bypass road (3 km);
  • Sukhe-Bator Street — from Auezov Street to Eastern bypass road (2 km);
  • Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street — from Tokombaev Street to Imanaliev Street (2.2 km);
  • Imanaliev Street — from Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street to 7 April Street (3 km).

Thus, the total length of the Eastern bypass road together with the adjoining roads will reach 32 kilometers.

The mayor also reviewed the project of construction of Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street, from Tokombaev Street to Imanaliev Street. Around 100 units of specialized construction equipment are currently involved at the site.

The main goal of the project is to divert transit traffic outside Bishkek, reduce congestion on central streets, and improve transport accessibility for both city residents and neighboring areas of Chui region.

The Eastern bypass road is a strategically important project that is expected to address most of the city’s traffic congestion issues in the long term and strengthen Bishkek’s status as a regional transport hub.
link: https://24.kg/english/355595/
