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Northern bypass road in Bishkek to be expanded to six lanes

Reconstruction work on the northern bypass road near Bishkek is ongoing, the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the roadway will be widened to six lanes, with each lane measuring 3.75 meters in width.

Construction is being carried out along the sections of Almaty—Bishkek—Tashkent road and Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road. A total of 537 workers and 243 units of specialized equipment have been deployed for the project.

At present, installation of span slabs on the bridge over Nooruz River has been completed. On the bridge over a canal, support structures have been installed, and preparations are underway to level the road base.

Work on clearing roadside vegetation, cleaning the area, and removing unsuitable materials continues. In parallel, pothole repairs are being carried out on the main section of the road, and drainage pipes are being installed.

The Ministry of Transport added that reconstruction is proceeding in accordance with the approved schedule.
link: https://24.kg/english/367342/
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