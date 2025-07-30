15:01
Asphalt paving of northern bypass road begins in Bishkek

Asphalt paving has begun on the northern bypass road in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of its large-scale reconstruction. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to its data, the total length of the bypass road is 33.4 kilometers. In 2025, it is planned to complete asphalt paving on 15 kilometers, including sections of Almaty-Bishkek-Tashkent (6 kilometers) and Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart (9.1 kilometers) highways.

Over 150 units of specialized equipment are involved in the reconstruction project of the six-lane road.

Due to the high congestion on the highway, the road surface is being reconstructed in stages — in one direction.
