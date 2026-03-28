Cholpon-Ata bypass road to be completed in time for WNG and SCO summit

A 15.64-kilometer bypass road is under construction in Cholpon-Ata and is scheduled for completion in time for the World Nomad Games (WNG) and the SCO summit. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the project involves the construction of a four-lane road. Work is being carried out with a simultaneous design and construction phase, financed through government capital investments.

Currently, excavation work, removal of excess soil, demolition, and preparation of reinforced concrete structures are underway. In addition, an asphalt mixing plant is planned for installation nearby.

To ensure the timely completion of the project, a contract has been signed with the contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The ministry added that the project will reduce traffic congestion in the city, facilitate hosting of high-level international events, and improve the region’s road infrastructure.