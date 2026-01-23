15:41
Construction of Bishkek's Western bypass road: Memorandum signed

On January 23, a memorandum of cooperation and collaboration on the public-private partnership project Construction and Operation of the Bishkek Western Bypass Road was signed at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The document was signed by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Investment Agency under the President, the Bishkek City Hall, Eldik Bank, Bat Zhet LLC, and China National Heavy Machinery Corporation.

The purpose of the memorandum is to coordinate the parties’ efforts and develop cooperation to implement an infrastructure project aimed at improving the capital’s transport logistics and reducing congestion on Bishkek’s road network.

The parties confirmed their interest in developing a partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and transparency. The implementation of the Western Bypass Road project is seen as an important step in developing the capital’s transport infrastructure and attracting investment to the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.
