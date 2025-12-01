Nazira Aaly kyzy appointed President of Manas National Academy

By decision of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Nazira Aaly kyzy has been appointed President of Manas National Academy.

Oktyabr Kapalbayev, Deputy Head of the Department of Political and Economic Research of the Presidential Administration, noted Nazira Aaly kyzy’s experience in spiritual education of the population and expressed confidence in the new leader.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Vice President of this educational institution and began her career as a journalist.

Nazira Aaly kyzy expressed her intention to work with the public to elevate the academy’s activities to a new level.