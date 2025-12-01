20:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.13
English

Nazira Aaly kyzy appointed President of Manas National Academy

By decision of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Nazira Aaly kyzy has been appointed President of Manas National Academy.

Oktyabr Kapalbayev, Deputy Head of the Department of Political and Economic Research of the Presidential Administration, noted Nazira Aaly kyzy’s experience in spiritual education of the population and expressed confidence in the new leader.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Vice President of this educational institution and began her career as a journalist.

Nazira Aaly kyzy expressed her intention to work with the public to elevate the academy’s activities to a new level.

The former head of the academy, Aziz Biymyrza uulu, left his post as he was running for a seat in the Zhogorku Kenesh.
link: https://24.kg/english/353051/
views: 129
Print
Related
State Property Management Agency has new director
Head of Nookat district appointed
Bakytbek Suyunbaev appointed new head of Manas district
Melis Satarov elected as head of National Alliance of Business Associations
New Chairman of Board appointed at State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed First Deputy Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan
Iliyaz Tashbaev appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region
Ermek Kazakov appointed Deputy Head of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel appointments made at Osh City Hall
Leadership change at Asman Oil Company
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
20:27
Kanat Dzhumagaziev dismissed as Presidential Envoy to Chui region Kanat Dzhumagaziev dismissed as Presidential Envoy to C...
19:47
Erkin Checheybaev dismissed as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
19:35
Nazira Aaly kyzy appointed President of Manas National Academy
17:57
Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan
17:13
State Tax Service to begin forced liquidation of inactive companies