State Tax Service to begin forced liquidation of inactive companies

The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the commencement of forced liquidation procedures for inactive legal entities and deregistration of individual entrepreneurs. The State Tax Service’s press service reported.
The agency has published a list of inactive taxpayers. Territorial tax authorities will be able to begin forced liquidation procedures 30 days after the official publication of the list.
Within 30 days, creditors and other interested parties have the right to submit a request to the tax authorities. This request will allow the forced liquidation or deregistration procedure to be suspended if there are legal grounds or if questions arise.