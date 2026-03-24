Kyrgyzstan to establish state-owned company Kyrgyz Sputnik

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a resolution to create the open joint-stock company Kyrgyz Sputnik. The company will serve as the operator for implementing space technologies and using aerospace data systems.

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry will be the founder and sole shareholder of the company.

According to the ministry, the new operator will improve the accuracy and efficiency of decision-making in land use, environmental monitoring, climate change analysis, mineral exploration, and emergency response.

The company’s infrastructure is planned to be developed in the city of Karakol, which is expected to create additional opportunities for regional development and technology adoption.

It is emphasized that the project lays the foundation for building the country’s own space expertise and expanding the use of satellite data, including in agriculture, water resource management, and the digitalization of government processes.