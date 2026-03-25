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Company of Tai-Muras Tashiev earns over 526 million soms in five years

According to data from the open portal of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, the net profit of Moka Group, owned by Tai-Muras Tashiev, amounted to 526,828,869 soms between 2020 and 2025.

It is specified that this figure reflects net profit after all expenses, taxes, and mandatory payments have been deducted.

Earlier, the name of Tai-Muras Tashiev and companies affiliated with him was mentioned in the context of investigations related to activities surrounding Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. The reports referred to alleged schemes involving intermediary structures in the petroleum products market.

Tai-Muras Tashiev has previously denied these allegations, stating that claims of violations and fuel supply monopolization do not correspond to reality.
link: https://24.kg/english/367337/
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