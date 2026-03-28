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Almambet Shykmamatov comments on his alleged resignation

Head of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov commented to 24.kg news agency on reports about his possible resignation.

According to him, such rumors have been circulating periodically for the past two years.

«Such rumors attract significant attention in the information space — it has always been this way. I don’t understand who is behind this or who benefits from it. Frankly, I find it interesting myself. But these are just rumors, and I can state this with full responsibility. As of today, I have no such information. If any decision were being planned, I would be the first to know,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Kydykbek Kydyrov could become the new head of the agency. He previously served as acting chairman after Altynbek Abduvapov was suspended. It was also claimed that Shykmamatov might be considered for appointment as Prosecutor General or head of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums.

Shykmamatov emphasized that he has no plans to move to either the Prosecutor General’s Office or the election commission and intends to continue his work at the State Tax Service.

«I treat rumors with irony and usually ignore them. However, this time I decided to comment, as even major media outlets have started reporting on my alleged dismissal,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/367888/
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