Zhogorku Kenesh 2025: The oldest deputy is 69, the youngest — 25

According to the preliminary list of 90 candidates elected to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, the oldest deputy will be Gulai Mashrapova.

She was born on October 10, 1956, and is 69 years old. She was born in the village of Bolshevik in Kara-Suu district of Osh region.

She submitted her application to the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic as a pensioner; she previously served as the head of the Kara-Suu District Education Department.

According to paragraph 2 of Article 8 of the Zhogorku Kenesh’s regulations, the first session of Parliament is opened by the oldest elected deputy, who serves as the presiding officer until the election of the Speaker.

The youngest deputy is Bekmyrza Cholponbai uulu. He was born on July 17, 2000, and is 25 years old. Most recently, he worked as a specialist at the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on November 30. A total of 4,294,243 citizens were on the voter list. At least 2,492 polling stations were opened across the country.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.