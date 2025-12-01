14:21
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Zhogorku Kenesh 2025: The oldest deputy is 69, the youngest — 25

According to the preliminary list of 90 candidates elected to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, the oldest deputy will be Gulai Mashrapova.

She was born on October 10, 1956, and is 69 years old. She was born in the village of Bolshevik in Kara-Suu district of Osh region.

She submitted her application to the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic as a pensioner; she previously served as the head of the Kara-Suu District Education Department.

According to paragraph 2 of Article 8 of the Zhogorku Kenesh’s regulations, the first session of Parliament is opened by the oldest elected deputy, who serves as the presiding officer until the election of the Speaker.

The youngest deputy is Bekmyrza Cholponbai uulu. He was born on July 17, 2000, and is 25 years old. Most recently, he worked as a specialist at the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on November 30. A total of 4,294,243 citizens were on the voter list. At least 2,492 polling stations were opened across the country.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.
link: https://24.kg/english/352986/
views: 121
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov proposes creating Kyrgyz-Egyptian parliamentary friendship groups
Equal conditions: Members of Zhogorku Kenesh no longer receive salaries
CEC denies registration to two citizens as candidates for Parliament
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan announce self-dissolution
Self-dissolution of Parliament: Initiative approved by relevant committee
Speaker comments on self-dissolution of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Self-dissolution of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan: Who supported initiative
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament
Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
14:04
Winter tourist season officially opened in Karakol Winter tourist season officially opened in Karakol
13:45
Zhogorku Kenesh 2025: The oldest deputy is 69, the youngest — 25
12:44
SCO observers: Voters demonstrated high civic engagement
12:35
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
12:13
Russia to ensure export of animal disease vaccines to Kyrgyzstan