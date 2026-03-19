Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian flour confectionery

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top 5 importers of Russian flour confectionery, the federal center Agroexport reported.

Last year, Russia set a new record for export revenue from flour confectionery supplies. Shipments increased by 11 percent to $788 million.

«According to expert estimates, in 2025, Russia supplied over 310,000 tons of flour confectionery to foreign markets worth $788 million. Compared to 2024, exports increased by 11 percent in value terms. Thus, Russia set a record for revenue from flour confectionery supplies, surpassing the 2024 figure,» the statement says.

The largest importers at the end of last year were Kazakhstan (about $260 million), Belarus (more than $191 million), Kyrgyzstan (more than $62 million), Azerbaijan (more than $38 million) and Uzbekistan (more than $37 million).