Passenger traffic between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 50 percent

Passenger traffic between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 50 percent in the first nine months of 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters in Bishkek.

«We’ve seen growth over the first nine months—over 50 percent in passenger traffic. Cargo traffic is also growing this year. Overall, trade is growing. We’re seeing very high economic growth in the Kyrgyz Republic—over 10 percent of GDP in the first nine months of this year,» he said.

Overchuk noted that, against this backdrop, mutual trade continues to strengthen. Trade turnover between the two countries increased by 17 percent. He also noted that investment, amounting to approximately $2 billion, plays a significant role in this area.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, which has financed over 3,500 Kyrgyz enterprises, contributed approximately $1 billion.
