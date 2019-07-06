11:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 198 million soms to repair drama theaters

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decision on allocation of 198 million soms for the overhaul of buildings of a number of theatrical and entertainment institutions. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate money to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism in coordination with the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

At least 84,605.1 million soms are to be allocated for the repair of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov, and 97,658.3 million soms — for the overhaul of the building of the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov.

Other 16 million soms are budgeted for the overhaul of the building of the Osh National Drama Theater named after Sultan Ibraimov.

«The building of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov was commissioned in 1970. Due to the long period of time, the systems and equipment of the theater are worn out, morally obsolete and require major repairs. It is necessary to repair the facade of the building, the roof and the fire alarm system, ventilation of the auditorium, mechanical equipment of the stage, artistic make-up rooms, replace the stained glass glazing of the facades and the necessary equipment,» the Government stressed.

The building of the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov was commissioned in 1971. Since 1972, no major overhaul of the theater building has been carried out. Funds have not been allocated for the overhaul of the Osh National Drama Theater named after Sultan Ibraimov for the last 20 years.

In early May, the President of Kyrgyzstan visited the Kyrgyz Drama Theater and the Russian Drama Theater. Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised the management of the institutions to help with allocation of funds for repairs.
