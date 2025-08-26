11:11
Bishkek to host International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE

The Arsen Umuraliev Bishkek City Drama Theater will host the 10th anniversary International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE from September 16 to 23, 2025. The Bishkek City Hall announced.

According to the organizers, the festival will bring together highly professional and talented figures of dramatic art from seven countries — Georgia, Israel, Kosovo, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, and Kyrgyzstan.

The event aims to integrate Kyrgyz theater into the global cultural space, develop creative dialogue among stage professionals, initiate intercultural projects, and introduce audiences to new trends and directions in contemporary theater.

The festival is organized by the Arsen Umuraliev Bishkek City Drama Theater.

IMPULSE promises to be a vibrant cultural event in Kyrgyzstan, offering audiences encounters with contemporary world theater and new artistic discoveries.
