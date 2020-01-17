All Bishkek theaters to go on tour to Russia

All theaters of Bishkek will go on tour to Russia this year. The Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov told at a press conference.

He recalled that 2020 was declared the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic. Prior to this, there was no such a practice in the CIS. As of today, a plan of 221 points has been drawn up, 70 percent of which are cultural and humanitarian events.

Opening of the cross-year will take place in the second half of February at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

More than 200 cultural figures will go there from Kyrgyzstan, they will stage their best performances, the directing production group has already been chosen.

Two-day concerts will take place in Moscow, since there are many compatriots from the Kyrgyz Republic, Azamat Zhamankulov said.

He told that over 100 cultural events were planned for this year. The rest are economic, political and other meetings.