15:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

All Bishkek theaters to go on tour to Russia

All theaters of Bishkek will go on tour to Russia this year. The Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov told at a press conference.

He recalled that 2020 was declared the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic. Prior to this, there was no such a practice in the CIS. As of today, a plan of 221 points has been drawn up, 70 percent of which are cultural and humanitarian events.

Opening of the cross-year will take place in the second half of February at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

More than 200 cultural figures will go there from Kyrgyzstan, they will stage their best performances, the directing production group has already been chosen.

Two-day concerts will take place in Moscow, since there are many compatriots from the Kyrgyz Republic, Azamat Zhamankulov said.

He told that over 100 cultural events were planned for this year. The rest are economic, political and other meetings.
link: https://24.kg/english/140830/
views: 87
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 198 million soms to repair drama theaters
President of Kyrgyzstan visits theaters, promises to assist in repairs
500,000 soms allocated for Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater
Uzbekistan donates costumes, scenery worth $30,000 to Osh theater
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
17 January, Friday
15:40
Events in Koi-Tash: What Farid Niyazov is accused of Events in Koi-Tash: What Farid Niyazov is accused of
15:27
Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov names betrayers
14:57
Power engineers’ case: Consideration of appeals to start at Bishkek City Court
14:50
All Bishkek theaters to go on tour to Russia
14:44
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed for week