President of Kyrgyzstan visits theaters, promises to assist in repairs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater and the State National Russian Drama Theater. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Heads of the theaters and the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov told the President about creative plans and state of the theaters.

Director of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater Asylbek Ozubekov told that the theater was founded on November 2, 1926. The building was commissioned in 1972. About 8 million soms were allocated last time for repairs in 2010.

At present, the building of Kyrgyz Drama Theater needs reconstruction and renovation of its material and technical base for more than 76 million soms.

The theater produces up to six premieres annually, an average of 2 million soms is allocated from its own funds for staging a single play.

According to the Director of the State National Russian Drama Theater Evgeny Kuznetsov, the theater was founded in 1935. At least 150,000 soms were last time allocated from the theater’s special account to renovate the roof of the building in 2016. In addition, the lavatory was repaired for 1 million soms in 2015.

Since 1972, the building of the Russian Drama Theater has never been thoroughly repaired, its material and technical base has become outdated.

As of today, the overhaul repair of the theater requires more than 114 million soms. The theater produces 36 plays a year, six of which are premieres.

«The head of state, having examined the buildings of the two theaters, stressed the need for the soonest possible resolution of the issue of financing of the overhaul of the buildings and their reconstruction. He wished success to the creative teams and promised to assist in solving the financing issue,» the president’s press service reported.