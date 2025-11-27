Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition

The priority direction of Tashkent State University of Law is the creation of a «university of the future» that contributes to the development of the state and society. This mission is pursued through the training of highly qualified specialists equipped with profound knowledge, leadership competencies, and the ability to solve complex problems, all within a framework that integrates scientific, educational, economic, and social processes. One of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious international ranking agencies, the QS World University Rankings, has published materials highlighting achievements and progress among global universities. In these publications, Tashkent State University of Law was recognized and cited as Uzbekistan’s leading higher education institution. Moreover, at the prestigious Global Sustainable Development Congress 2025 held in Istanbul, Turkey, nine higher education institutions from Uzbekistan — including Tashkent State University of Law — represented the country’s higher education system on the international stage.

At this international forum — which brought together leading global universities, international organizations, and prominent experts — participants discussed strategies related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the spheres of education, science, and governance. This global ranking system, which evaluates universities’ contributions to the United Nations SDGs, included 2,500 higher education institutions worldwide this year. Notably, Tashkent State University of Law advanced by 100 positions compared to 2024, securing the 301st place overall. The University achieved especially high recognition in SDG 5 — Gender Equality, ranking 51st and placing among the global top 100 universities.

Furthermore, in this international ranking TSUL achieved the following results:

SDG4: Quality Education — ranked within the 301–400 range;

SDG8: Decent Work and Economic Growth — ranked within the 101–200 range;

SDG16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals — ranked within the 201–300 range.

Tashkent State University of Law has not limited its progress to these achievements alone. The University was among the first institutions from Uzbekistan to be recognized as a «Reporter» in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 and Young University Rankings. It further secured the 183rd position in the World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) global ranking and placed 918th in the Round University Ranking (RUR) 2025.

In the RUR 2025 evaluation, TSUL was included in the «Bronze League» for quality of education, ranking within the global top 500. Additionally, according to the RUR World University Ranking 2024, as well as the RUR Academic Ranking and RUR Reputation Ranking, the University placed among the top 1,000 universities worldwide.

Moreover, based on the, TSUL rankedin the, reaffirming its leadership position in legal education and research.

It was underscored that the recognition of Tashkent State University of Law as a five-star institution in the fields of Teaching Quality and Graduate Employability by QS Stars represents a highly significant accomplishment. TSUL’s experience was noted as a model for universities worldwide.

At the current stage, the advancement of legal reforms fundamentally requires the intensification of interdisciplinary research and the integration of scientific findings into the educational process, as the primary outputs of the modern economy are qualitatively new knowledge and high-level intellectual innovations.

Within the framework of its Strategic Development Program, Tashkent State University of Law (hereinafter — TSUL) has identified the following twelve priority areas for the further development of legal education and jurisprudential scholarship:

to ensure the training of highly qualified, creatively minded, and ethically grounded specialists in accordance with contemporary standards, advanced international legal practice, and the evolving needs of the labor market;

to enhance the credit-modular system of instruction and the methods for assessing students’ knowledge, to expand the use of modern information and communication technologies in the educational process, and to modernize the academic infrastructure;

to ensure an organic linkage between the educational process and legal practice through the further development of clinical legal education;

to strengthen cooperation with leading educational and research institutions of advanced foreign countries, expand joint legal research initiatives, and intensify academic exchanges for faculty and students;

to conduct scientific and innovative research in the fields of public administration and law through the development of legal information technologies and systems (Legal Tech);

to implement joint educational programs (double-degree programs) for the training of legal professionals in cooperation with international partners, and to actively engage foreign scholars and experts in the teaching and learning process;

to establish an open, transparent, and corruption-free academic environment through the introduction of the «Electronic University» (E-University) system;

to enhance the competitiveness of national legal education by undertaking measures aimed at securing TSUL’s inclusion in internationally recognized university rankings;

to ensure that legal education responds to the evolving needs of society across various branches of law, including new and previously underexplored areas that are increasingly in demand in practice;

to develop a new generation of textbooks and teaching materials that reflect ongoing legal reforms, with the involvement of foreign scholars and specialists, and to facilitate the translation of foreign legal literature into Uzbek;

to integrate the «Electronic University» platform into the legal education system;

to expand opportunities for higher legal education by increasing the University’s institutional capacity and reach.

In addition, TSUL actively supports and strives to implement the following priority directions for the development of science in the Republic of Uzbekistan:

Firstly, to improve the governance system in the field of science;

Secondly, to enhance the financing mechanisms for scientific research and activities, including the diversification of funding sources;

Thirdly, to train highly qualified research personnel and guide them toward active engagement in scientific work;

Fourthly, to establish modern infrastructure that facilitates the advancement of scientific research;

Fifthly, to create a contemporary information environment that supports and promotes scientific progress.

Today, TSUL is emerging not only as a leading institution of legal higher education in Uzbekistan but also as a prominent and influential university within the region. Its achievements at the Istanbul Congress and in international rankings reflect the successful outcomes of ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan and the University’s strategic initiatives. These results underscore the strengthening of Uzbekistan’s higher education system on the global stage and signal its growing competitiveness.

Juraeva Khusnora, Umida Bekmirzayeva

Lecturers of Tashkent State University of Law