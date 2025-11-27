Kyrgyzstan advances national priorities following Doha World Social Summit

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Nations on November 26 convened high-level follow-up consultations to the Second World Summit for Social Development held earlier this month in Doha. The press service of UN in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, UN agencies, international partners, civil society and the private sector to discuss how investing in human capital and strengthening social protection can drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

Participants noted the strong alignment between the Doha Political Declaration and the National Development Program 2030, which calls for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort to expand opportunities in education, health, skills development, decent work, and social inclusion.

«These ambitions — reflected also in Kyrgyzstan’s goal of joining the top-30 SDG achievers worldwide by 2030 — provide a clear direction for continued collaboration with the Government’s partners in support of national priorities,» the statement reads.

Reflecting the Government’s resolve to turn global commitments into national action, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Edil Baisalov, noted: «The Doha Political Declaration fully aligns with our national course: we are mobilizing all national and international resources to strengthen social protection, education, healthcare, and decent work. Improving people’s living standards and well-being is our top priority, firmly embedded in the National Development Program until 2030.»

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Antje Grawe, stressed the importance of collective action — bringing together the Government, civil society, development partners, the private sector, and the UN’s 27 agencies — to align priorities and advance implementation.

She added that «making strategic and well-targeted use of fiscal space and development finance will be critical to expand social protection systems, build resilient health and education services, and promote decent employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth.»

The Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD), hosted by the State of Qatar in Doha on November 4-6 2025, renewed global commitment to a people-centered social contract grounded in dignity, inclusion, equality and sustainable development.

The Doha Political Declaration closely aligns with Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program 2030, which pursues accelerated, inclusive growth, among others, through stronger human capital, decent work, resilient social systems, and a green economic transition.

Several priority areas of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023–2027, implemented by 27 UN Agencies in Kyrgyzstan, reinforce this direction, notably inclusive access to quality social services, support for green socio-economic development, and strengthened governance and financing for sustainable development.

Together, the outcomes of Doha Political Declaration, the National Development Program 2030 and the UNSDCF 2023-27 form a coherent and mutually reinforcing agenda for investing in sustainable prosperity in the Kyrgyz Republic, thereby leaving no one behind.