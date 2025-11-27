10:27
No unresolved issues - Amangeldiev on results of negotiations with Russia

«We have no unresolved issues with Russia,» First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, told reporters, commenting on the talks between the two countries’ presidents, Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin, held the day before.

According to him, the talks were constructive, and the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including enhancing trade and economic relations, migration, and education.

Daniyar Amangeldiev specifically noted that barriers preventing mutual trade from increasing to $5 billion were discussed at the meeting. For example, the problems of garment manufacturers and small and medium-sized businesses engaged in trade. The relevant government agencies have been instructed to address them.

According to the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the possibility of allowing freight carriers to stay in Russia without registration for up to 180 days, instead of the current 90 days, has been considered.

Earlier, Daniyar Amangeldiev reported that Vladimir Putin had instructed officials to address the issue of access to Russian schools for the children of Kyrgyz migrants.
