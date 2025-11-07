12:35
Bishkek City Court upholds sentence for former NAS employee Zhoomart Karabaev

The Bishkek City Court has reviewed the appeal against the lower court’s verdict and upheld the decision in the case against former National Academy of Sciences employee Zhoomart Karabaev. Human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova reported.

On May 27, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found Zhoomart Karabaev guilty and sentenced him to three years of probation.

The former National Academy of Sciences employee was detained on July 3 of last year by State Committee for National Security officers. He was accused of inciting mass unrest and disobeying government officials.

His lawyers believe the charges stemmed from his refusal to produce distorted forensic reports and his criticism of former colleagues who did so.

Zhoomart Karabaev was arrested by court order and spent four months in pretrial detention. The expert was then released under travel ban.

Zhoomart Karabaev previously testified in the case against publicist Olzhobai Shakir, who was sentenced to five years in prison in May 2024 for preparing mass riots.
